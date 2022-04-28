Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rooney, Dybala, Osimhen, Tchouameni, Reguilon
Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider)
Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun)
Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Manchester United have indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian)
Liverpool are considering a summer move for Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Mail)
Tottenham will listen to offers for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, amid interest from an unnamed Spanish club. (Football Insider)
Manchester United have been invited to bid for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Manchester Evening News)
Crystal Palace are considering a loan move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Palace and made 42 first-team appearances. (Athletic)
Napoli have decided against signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old has been on loan at the Serie A club since January but has made just one league appearance. (Calciomercato, via Sun)
West Ham and Aston Villa are among the teams in contention to sign Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, from Qatari side Al Rayyan. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, has been linked with a move to Aston Villa. (Tum Spor - in Turkish)
Aberdeen have granted Leeds permission to speak to 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay. (Football Insider)
Norwich boss Dean Smith wants to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. The 20-year-old is on loan at Preston. (TeamTalk)
Premier League referees Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss will retire at the end of the season. (Telegraph)
