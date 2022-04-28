Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal have registered their interest in signing Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top choice to replace former boss Sean Dyche. (Sun) external-link

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United have indicated to Napoli they are willing to pay £84m for 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool are considering a summer move for Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham will listen to offers for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, amid interest from an unnamed Spanish club. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United have been invited to bid for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Crystal Palace are considering a loan move for Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The 24-year-old came through the youth ranks at Palace and made 42 first-team appearances. (Athletic) external-link

Napoli have decided against signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a permanent deal. The 24-year-old has been on loan at the Serie A club since January but has made just one league appearance. (Calciomercato, via Sun) external-link

West Ham and Aston Villa are among the teams in contention to sign Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 30, from Qatari side Al Rayyan. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, has been linked with a move to Aston Villa. (Tum Spor - in Turkish) external-link

Aberdeen have granted Leeds permission to speak to 18-year-old Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay. (Football Insider) external-link

Norwich boss Dean Smith wants to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. The 20-year-old is on loan at Preston. (TeamTalk) external-link

Premier League referees Martin Atkinson and Jonathan Moss will retire at the end of the season. (Telegraph) external-link

