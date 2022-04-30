Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City and Manchester United are also competing to sign Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 25, from Villarreal. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Erik ten Hag, who will leave Ajax to take over as Manchester United manager at the end of the season, wants to sign Feyenoord and Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia, 22, for the Old Trafford club. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club beat Manchester United to the signing of Erling Haaland in December 2019 because they were prepared to put a release clause into the 21-year-old Norway international's contract. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool How James Milner underlines Liverpool strength in depth

Chelsea will look to offer 22-year-old England right-back Reece James, who has been linked with Real Madrid, an improved contract once they have new owners in place. (90 Min) external-link

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been linked with Manchester United but Barcelona boss Xavi says the 24-year-old is "the present and the future" at the Spanish club. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, has a more lucrative offer from Paris St-Germain than current club Barcelona, but his preference is to stay at the Nou Camp where his contract runs out in the summer. (Sport) external-link

Real Madrid will take up a 40m euros (£33.5m) buyback option to sign Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 25, from Tottenham. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Wolves are open to selling 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, with the West Midlands club looking to bring in strikers and midfielders to add to their squad. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Everton are interested in signing 29-year-old England centre-back James Tarkowski, whose contract at Burnley runs out in the summer, if the Goodison Park club avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace, Watford and Fulham are monitoring FC Koln's 25-year-old German defender Timo Hubers, who has also been linked with Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United have offered English midfielder Sean Longstaff a four-year contract, with the 24-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

AC Milan have agreed a deal with Lille to sign Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, for about 20m euros (£16.8m) and add-ons worth up to 5m euros. (Football Italia) external-link

Netherlands defender Sven Botman, 22, has been linked with Newcastle United and AC Milan and says he expects this season to be his last at Lille. (Get French Football News) external-link

The back page of the Sunday Express