Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will compete with Manchester United for the signature of Ajax and Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller, 27. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal will hold talks with club record signing Nicolas Pepe, 26, over the Ivory Coast winger's future at the end of the season. (Standard) external-link

Barcelona are working hard to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, but no opening bid has been made yet for Poland international. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, would prefer a move to Arsenal over Newcastle. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Everton forward James Rodriguez, 30, is eyeing a return to Europe and the Colombian will drop his wage demands to force through a move. (Star) external-link

Manchester United know this summer could be their best chance to move for England international Declan Rice, with their rivals for the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder prioritising other positions. (Standard) external-link

Roma are looking to the Premier League this summer. The Serie A team are interested in Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, and Manchester United's departing Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic, 33. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

'It's taken us a long time' How fan-owned Exeter City won promotion to League One

Unai Emery is interested in taking Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, to Villarreal this summer. (Standard) external-link

Liverpool and Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara, 31, wanted to join Manchester United prior to his move to Anfield, says Rio Ferdinand. (Vibe with Five podcast) external-link

Arsenal's 21-year-old France defender William Saliba - currently on loan at Marseille - plans to return to the Gunners this summer and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta's side. (Teamtalk) external-link

Wolves want to sign Valencia's Portugal striker Goncalo Guedes, 25. (Telegraph) external-link

Oxford United's English midfielder Cameron Brannagan, 25, is attracting interest from Sheffield United, QPR, Stoke, Preston and Blackpool. (Sun) external-link

Mail back page