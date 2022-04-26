Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg
Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Manchester United plan to open talks over a new contract with 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea. (90 Min)
Manchester United could move for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, 27. The striker currently plays for incoming United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. (Sun)
Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, will be given a chance at Manchester United next season by Ten Hag. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal will have to play 80m euros (£67.7m) to sign England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, from Roma. (Football London)
France defender Jules Kounde wants to leave Sevilla in the summer and the 23-year-old keen on a move to Chelsea. (Times - subscription required)
Chelsea are keeping tabs on German defender Amos Pieper, 24, whose contract at Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld runs out at the end of the season. (Mirror)
Newcastle are eyeing a move for Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 26. (Express)
Eddie Howe's side are also pursuing Reims and France Under-20 international Hugo Ekitike, 19. (90min)
The Magpies are interested in French defender Evan Ndicka, 22, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild - in German, subscription required)
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is "crazy" about joining Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
There is optimism at Barcelona that Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, could join from Bayern Munich this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Croatia international Luka Modric, 36, is set to sign another deal at Real Madrid, running until 2023. (Fabrizio Romano)
Leeds United will target a move for Wales forward Brennan Johnson if they stay in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest, where the 20-year-old plays, fail to earn promotion from the Championship. (Mail)
Newcastle United are on the verge of giving Switzerland defender Fabian Schar a contract extension, with the 30-year-old's current deal running out in the summer. (Mail)
English full-back Ashley Young is keen to extend his contract with Aston Villa by another year, with the 36-year-old having joined the Midlands club from Inter Milan last summer. (Times - subscription required)
Villa are in talks to sign Hearts' 15-year-old Scottish midfielder Ewan Simpson. (Mail)
