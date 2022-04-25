Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid are close to agreeing a free transfer deal for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, with the 29-year-old Germany defender ready to move to the Bernabeu on a contract worth at least £200,000 a week. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester City are mulling over a move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, who has also been a long-term target for rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but the France international will not make an official announcement regarding his future until after his club's last game of the season against Metz on 21 May. (Marca) external-link

Norwich City have entered the race to sign Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott, with Tottenham and Leeds already monitoring the 18-year-old. (Football League World) external-link

Barcelona would be willing to let Frenkie de Jong, 24, leave for a fee of 70m euros (£58m), with Manchester United interested in the Netherlands midfielder. (El Chiringuito) external-link

United could offer Barca their 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford and 29-year-old Brazilian left-back Alex Telles in exchange for De Jong. (Fichajes) external-link

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hold one-to-one Zoom meetings with every member of the squad to assess who he wants to keep or let go before he takes charge in June. (Mirror) external-link

One player definitely leaving Old Trafford is Paul Pogba, 29, and the France midfielder has also left the team's WhatsApp group after receiving offers from Real Madrid and PSG. (Mirror) external-link

PSG will keep Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 34, for one more season but are open to letting Brazil forward Neymar, 30, leave. (Sky Sports News) external-link

AC Milan are close to reaching a deal with Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi, 27. (Calciomercato) external-link

Micah Richards column Why Man City fans don't appreciate Raheem Sterling enough

Juventus are in talks to sign Argentina winger Angel di Maria on a free transfer in the summer after PSG opted not to extend the 34-year-old's deal with them. (Goal) external-link

West Ham will open talks with Hull City to sign English forward Keane Lewis-Potter. Hull have knocked back a £12m offer from Brentford, valuing the 21-year-old at £18m. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Stade Reims will let 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike leave the club for 35m euros (£30m) in the summer and Newcastle are expected to revive their interest after talks with the youngster in January. (Shields Gazette) external-link

Ekitike has also had interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Goal) external-link

Ilkay Gundogan, 31, says he would be happy to end his career at Manchester City, but the Germany midfielder would also be interested in a move to the Turkish Superlig or MLS when his contract ends in 2023. (Sport 1, in German) external-link

Neco Williams says he does not know where he will be playing football next season. The 21-year-old Wales right-back is currently on loan at Fulham from Liverpool. (Wales Online) external-link

Udinese want to sign Arsenal's Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, on a permanent deal, following his loan spell. (Football London) external-link

Newcastle have Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old French defender Evan Ndicka on their radar. (Bild - in German, subscription required) external-link

The back page of the Metro