Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Conte, Kounde, Osimhen, Satriano, Paqueta

Paris St-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in the frame to replace him. (Le Parisien via GFFN)external-link

Chelsea may revisit a move for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, in the summer after it was confirmed Antonio Rudiger will leave the club. (Football London)external-link

Arsenal have taken steps to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport via HITC)external-link

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, has refused to commit his future beyond the end of the season. (Guardian)external-link

Arsenal believe they can complete a summer deal for the Brazil international. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano, 21. The Uruguayan is currently on loan at French club Brest. (Mirror)external-link.

Newcastle-linked Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, has told his current club Lyon he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Evening Chronicle)external-link

Leeds sent scouts to watch Cologne's German centre-back Timo Hubers, 25. (Football Insider)external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant manager's position at Hibernian. (Times)external-link

Roma have joined the race for Juventus and Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Real Betis are trying to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, 30. (Marca)external-link

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29, says he would sign a new contract at Arsenal even if he is not given assurances over his playing time. (Irish Examiner)external-link

