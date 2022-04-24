Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in the frame to replace him. (Le Parisien via GFFN) external-link

Chelsea may revisit a move for Sevilla and France centre-back Jules Kounde, 23, in the summer after it was confirmed Antonio Rudiger will leave the club. (Football London) external-link

Arsenal have taken steps to sign Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23. (Gazzetta dello Sport via HITC) external-link

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, has refused to commit his future beyond the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal believe they can complete a summer deal for the Brazil international. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano, 21. The Uruguayan is currently on loan at French club Brest. (Mirror) external-link .

Relegation threat a grim reality for Everton Everton stand on the precipice after Merseyside derby defeat by Liverpool

Newcastle-linked Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, has told his current club Lyon he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Evening Chronicle) external-link

Leeds sent scouts to watch Cologne's German centre-back Timo Hubers, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacant manager's position at Hibernian. (Times) external-link

Roma have joined the race for Juventus and Argentina forward Paolo Dybala, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real Betis are trying to sign Real Madrid and Spain playmaker Isco, 30. (Marca) external-link

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 29, says he would sign a new contract at Arsenal even if he is not given assurances over his playing time. (Irish Examiner) external-link

