Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, is wanted by incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Eriksen is currently on a six-month deal at Brentford that concludes at the end of the season. (Star Sunday) external-link

Arsenal are set to renew their interest in England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, this summer and will offer Roma £50m in an attempt to seal a deal. (Star Sunday) external-link

West Ham have joined the bidding for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 28. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, who will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. (Goal) external-link

Rudiger turned down an offer of £200,000 per week to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

Talks between Kylian Mbappe's representatives and Paris St-Germain over a new contract for the 23-year-old forward are moving in a positive direction. (ESPN) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi says he wants to keep Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 24, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United that would reunite him with former boss Erik ten Hag. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Leicester want to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24. The Ivory Coast international would cost at least £30m. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

West Ham will attempt to sign centre-back Michael Keane, 29, from Everton if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League this season. (Star Sunday) external-link

Tottenham and Leeds have scouted Bristol City's £10m English midfielder Alex Scott, 18. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Arsenal will focus on signing "one or two" players this summer, says technical director Edu. (Evening Standard) external-link

Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for 18-year-old English striker Malcolm Ebiowei, who will be a free agent at the end of the season after leaving Derby. (Sun on Sunday) external-link

Brentford are competing with West Ham to sign Hull City's England Under-21 forward Keane Lewis-Potter, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Are Man City facing a summer Jesus dilemma? Man City striker scores four but faces uncertain future at Etihad Stadium

Juventus have made contact with the representatives of 34-year-old ParisSt-Germain winger Angel di Maria. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa have stepped up their plans to sign Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car after manager Steven Gerrard went to watch the 25-year-old play. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli want at least 80m euros (£67m) if they are to consider selling 23-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, who is among Arsenal's targets for the summer. (CBS Sports) external-link

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 27, wants a move back to Italy and is being tracked by Inter Milan. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Celtic are in talks to sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 24, on a permanent deal. (SBI Soccer) external-link

Star on Sunday back page

Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment