Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are looking to bring Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, to the Emirates, with the Gunners' technical director Edu having held discussions with the Brazil international's representatives. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Mo Salah wants to stay at Liverpool but his long-term future is uncertain with no agreement reached on contract negotiations and the 29-year-old Egypt forward saying money is not the only factor. (Four Four Two) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, a contract offer worth 50m euros (£42m) a year, which would make him the club's highest earner. His much reported move to Real Madrid has reportedly stalled over the player's image rights. (Goal) external-link

Mbappe's mother and representative Fayza Lamari is in Qatar holding talks with PSG's owners (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is keen on managing PSG next season and is confident of replacing former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are preparing a move for PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who will leave the Ligue 1 leaders in the summer, but the 35-year-old Costa Rica veteran is also attracting interest from Juventus and Sevilla. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Declan Rice has turned down a third contract offer from West Ham worth a reported £200k a week. Despite the Hammers insisting the England midfielder is not for sale it is understood they would accept £150m for the 23-year-old, a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea. (The Guardian) external-link

Tottenham have made contact with Inter Milan about signing the Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Tuttosport, via Sport Witness) external-link

Celtic are at advanced stages of talks with Tottenham to sign their United States centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, 24, on a permanent deal. (SBI Soccer) external-link

Another Tottenham defender, Wales international Joe Rodon, 24, has been told he can leave the club. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are tracking Monaco's French defender, Benoit Badiashile, 21, and Bayer Leverkusen's France winger Moussa Diaby, 22. (Foot Mercato) external-link

Fantasy Football tips Is it time to play your final wildcard?

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has ruled out moving to Manchester United. The 29-year-old Germany international becomes a free agent in the summer but is only considering clubs in next season's Champions League. (Ben Jacobs, CBS) external-link

Wayne Rooney turned down an offer to work under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, insisting he would only leave Derby County for a managerial role. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Fulham want to bring Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, to Craven Cottage. (90 Min) external-link

Former Manchester United, West Ham and Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez could make a shock return to football nearly a year after the 38-year-old played his last game for Boca Juniors. The Argentine has visited AC Milan, Juventus and Tottenham as well as his old club West Ham. (Goal) external-link

Leicester and Aston Villa are interested in signing former Manchester City youth team product and Fulham loanee Seko Fofana, 26. The Ivorian midfielder is currently on the books at Lens. (But! Football Club) external-link

Barcelona have ruled out approaching Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, 24, for financial reasons. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Telegraph Sport