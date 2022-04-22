Last updated on .From the section Sport

BBC Sport has launched four sustainable sport awards, with the first winners to be announced in October.

The awards are for teamwork, leadership, athlete of the year and young athlete of the year.

They were launched on 22 April to mark Earth Day, a global event intended to raise awareness about the protection of the planet.

Winners will be announced at Wembley Stadium on 4 October to coincide with the 2022 Sports Positive Summit.

The awards will celebrate people and organisations around the world who are helping to create a more sustainable future for the planet through sport.

The shortlist for the athlete awards will be announced by BBC Sport, with winners selected by a panel of independent experts.

Organisations will be invited to submit their own nominations for the teamwork and leadership awards, and a shortlist and winners will be selected by a panel of independent experts.

In 2020 BBC Sport became only the second broadcaster to join the United Nations' Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Alongside this, it has committed to halve emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2040.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "Through these awards, and in partnership with the Sport Positive Summit, BBC Sport will be highlighting the fantastic work happening around the world.

"Like the rest of the sports industry, we also have a duty to ensure we're doing everything we can to reduce our impact on the environment, and by showcasing other's efforts we hope this will inspire positive change."