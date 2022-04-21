Last updated on .From the section Sport

Laura Weightman is one of the 35 new athletes joining the Unlocked programme

Thirty-five leading sportswomen have joined a charity programme to tackle the lack of diversity across sport.

Middle-distance runner and five times British champion Laura Weightman, England netballer Pamela Cookey and Paralympic medallist Kare Adenegan are among those who have joined 'Unlocked'.

The programme was set up by the Women's Sport Trust in 2020.

The athletes share experiences and work with industry experts to help tackle issues relating to women in sport.

Tammy Parlour, chief executive and co-founder of the the Women's Sport Trust, said Unlocked offers "unparalleled access" to the challenges and opportunities that exist in women's sport.

"As we reach the Women's Sport Trust's 10-year anniversary, we can reflect on how far women's sport has come," Parlour said.

"We want to change the face of all sport and by empowering the athletes on Unlocked, we hope that they feel able to make the changes they want within women's sport."

For the first time, sports such as baseball, kitefoil racing and weightlifting will be represented in the Unlocked programme.

Unlocked group: Abigail Irozuru (long jump), Amelia Strickler (shot put), Bianca Williams (athletics), Brooke Chaplen (football), Cerian Harries (swimming), Charlie Guest (alpine skiing), Charlotte Henshaw (para-canoeing), Erin Kennedy (rowing), Fi Morris (rugby union), Flo Williams (netball), Gemma Collis (wheelchair fencing), Hannah Miley (swimming), Hannah Russell (para-swimming), Holly Hunt (hockey), Imani-Lara Lansiquot (athletics), Jemima Crathorne (kitefoil racing), Kare Adenegan (wheelchair racing), Kate Longhurst (football), Katie Levick (cricket), Kelly Wright (baseball), Kelsey Gentles (rugby league), Kennedy Leonard (basketball), Laura Siddall (triathlon), Laura Sugar (para-canoeing), Laura Weightman (athletics), Mercy Brown (weightlifting), Milly Tanner (cycling), Mimi-Isabella Cesar (gymnastics), Pamela Cookey (netball), Pippa Woolven (athletics), Simi Pam (rugby union), Tabby Stoecker (skeleton), Vyan Sampson (football), Zainab Alema (rugby union)