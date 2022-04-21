Transfer rumours: Ten Hag, Rashford, Martial, Wan-Bissaka, Nkunku, Kamara, Guimaraes
Manchester United could sell England striker Marcus Rashford, France forward Anthony Martial, English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, ex-England defender Phil Jones and Brazil left-back Alex Telles this summer as part of the overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag. (Sun)
West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 25, is high on Ten Hag's transfer wishlist. (Guardian)
The Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, is set to be handed the chance to revive his Old Trafford career by his former Ajax boss, when his current loan at Everton ends. (Sun)
A new centre-back, two central midfielders, a winger and a striker will be Manchester United's top transfer priorities this summer. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United have refused Ten Hag's request to bring Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Steve McClaren back to the club as part of his coaching team. (Telegraph)
RB Leipzig have again insisted France attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, will still be their player next season, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sky Sports Germany - in German)
AC Milan could move for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28. (Goal)
Burnley have made interim Wales manager Rob Page, 47, their number-one target to replace Sean Dyche. (90Min)
Everton have joined Tottenham in the race to sign 29-year-old West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Mirror)
Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (AS - in Spanish)
Besiktas and Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, 20, is being eyed by Tottenham and a host of European clubs. (TRT Spor - in Turkish)
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was casting an eye over Marseille's French defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, when he watched the French club's win over Nantes on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)
Villa are keen on making their loan signing of 32-year-old Roma and Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen permanent. (Football Insider)
Paris St-Germain and Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, is wanted by Juventus when his contract expires during the summer. (Gianluca di Marzio)
Leicester City are trying to beat Tottenham to the signing of Brazil centre-back Gleison Bremer, 25, from Italian side Torino. (Telegraph)
Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, is being monitored by Liverpool following an impressive breakthrough season for the Scotland Under-21 international. (Liverpool Echo)
Swansea's English midfielder Flynn Downes, 23, says he is not paying any attention to reports linking him with Leeds United. (Wales Online)
Manchester City and Newcastle are both pursuing a move for 18-year-old Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. (Football Insider)
