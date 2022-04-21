Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United could sell England striker Marcus Rashford, France forward Anthony Martial, English right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ivory Coast centre-back Eric Bailly, ex-England defender Phil Jones and Brazil left-back Alex Telles this summer as part of the overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag. (Sun) external-link

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 25, is high on Ten Hag's transfer wishlist. (Guardian) external-link

The Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, is set to be handed the chance to revive his Old Trafford career by his former Ajax boss, when his current loan at Everton ends. (Sun) external-link

A new centre-back, two central midfielders, a winger and a striker will be Manchester United's top transfer priorities this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United have refused Ten Hag's request to bring Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Steve McClaren back to the club as part of his coaching team. (Telegraph) external-link

RB Leipzig have again insisted France attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, will still be their player next season, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sky Sports Germany - in German) external-link

AC Milan could move for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28. (Goal) external-link

Burnley have made interim Wales manager Rob Page, 47, their number-one target to replace Sean Dyche. (90Min) external-link

Everton have joined Tottenham in the race to sign 29-year-old West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are monitoring Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Besiktas and Turkey left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, 20, is being eyed by Tottenham and a host of European clubs. (TRT Spor - in Turkish) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was casting an eye over Marseille's French defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara, 22, when he watched the French club's win over Nantes on Wednesday. (Daily Mail) external-link

Villa are keen on making their loan signing of 32-year-old Roma and Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen permanent. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, is wanted by Juventus when his contract expires during the summer. (Gianluca di Marzio) external-link

Leicester City are trying to beat Tottenham to the signing of Brazil centre-back Gleison Bremer, 25, from Italian side Torino. (Telegraph) external-link

Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, is being monitored by Liverpool following an impressive breakthrough season for the Scotland Under-21 international. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Swansea's English midfielder Flynn Downes, 23, says he is not paying any attention to reports linking him with Leeds United. (Wales Online) external-link

Manchester City and Newcastle are both pursuing a move for 18-year-old Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United's appointment of Erik ten Hag dominates the back pages