Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe, 23, and will go all out for the Paris St-Germain and France forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Braut Haaland, is heading to Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Real are also keen on bringing England midfielder Jude Bellingham to the Bernabeu, but Borussia Dortmund are desperate to keep the 18-year-old and intend to increase his standing within the club's hierarchy in an attempt to persuade the youngster to stay. (Bild - in German) external-link

Everton are monitoring Wolves' Adama Traore, 26, with a view to signing the Spain winger if Barcelona reject the option to make his loan move at the Nou Camp permanent. (Football Insider) external-link

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will have £200m to spend on new signings, with at least six first-team players set to leave in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Anthony Martial looks likely to return to Old Trafford after a season-long loan at Sevilla, with the Spanish club not opening talks to keep the 26-year-old France forward. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Paul Pogba's representatives are in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid about a summer move, when the 29-year-old France midfielder becomes a free agent. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is set for talks with Daniel Levy to tell the Spurs chairman the club need six summer signings, with Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, high on the list. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

English right-back Djed Spence, 21, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, is also wanted by Tottenham. (Mail) external-link

Spurs will make Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski a permanent signing in the summer. The 21-year-old is on an 18-month loan and Tottenham have decided to pay Juventus the £24.9m clause fee this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Portuguese winger Fabio Carvalho, 19, has said Liverpool's interest in signing him has affected his recent Fulham performances. (Metro) external-link

Ivan Toney wants a new deal and pay rise at Brentford, where the 26-year-old English striker is under contract until 2025. (90 Min) external-link

Torino's defensive pair, Brazilian Gleison Bremer, 25, and Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo, 21, are targets for Tottenham director of football Fabio Paratici. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Leeds and Everton are lining up moves for Chelsea's 28-year-old Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, who is currently on loan at Besiktas. (Teamtalk) external-link

West Ham are interested in Club Bruges winger Noa Lang, but face competition from AC Milan for the 22-year-old Dutch international. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Birmingham City have told Wolves they want to sign Montenegro keeper Matija Sarkic, 24, on a permanent deal after his impressive loan spell at St Andrews. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

