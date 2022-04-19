Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27, is on a list of players AC Milan want to sign amid reports of a potential £850m takeover of the 18-time champions of Italy. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mail) external-link

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, who is out of contract at the end of the season but is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United will have to qualify for the Champions League if they want to sign RB Leipzig and France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24. Nkunku is on United's radar after 30 goals in 44 games this season. (Sport Bild - in German) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United have have revived their interest in signing Villarreal's Spain defender Pau Torres, 25, this summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring Nemanja Matic to Roma after the Manchester United and Serbia midfielder, 33, announced he was leaving Old Trafford (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham are confident of keeping England forward Harry Kane, 28, this summer and are considering a move to bring Brentford and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, back to the club. Spurs are also keeping tabs on 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder, Youri Tielemans. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are set to end their interest in Benfica's Darwin Nunez, 22, as the Uruguay forward wants to join a Champions League club, with Brentford's English striker Ivan Toney, 26, viewed as an alternative. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, says there is a chance he could stay on loan at Marseille beyond the end of the season. (Le Parisien - subscription required) external-link

However, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Saliba, who joined Arsenal in 2019 from Saint-Etienne. (L'Equipe - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's England Under-21 forward Eddie Nketiah, 22, wants regular first-team football and has been linked with Leeds, Crystal Palace and West Ham. (The Beautiful Game Podcast) external-link

Brighton have made an approach to sign Arsenal forward Khayon Edwards, 18, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances for the academy. Edwards is also wanted by Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are keen on signing Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 22. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Bayern Munich are close to completing a deal to sign Ajax and Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui, 24. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Crystal Palace's Spanish keeper Vicente Guaita, 35, wants to return to Valencia, where he came through the academy, before he retires from playing. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has emerged as a contender to replace Sean Dyche at Burnley while ex-West Ham and West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is also interested in the job. (i Paper) external-link

