Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Mail) external-link

Real Madrid are reluctant to meet Haaland's wage demands because they do not want to unsettle their dressing room of stars by making the striker the highest-paid player in the squad. (Goal) external-link

If a deal for Haaland does not materialise, Real may target Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, instead. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Real are closely monitoring Chelsea wing-back Reece James, 22, with Carlo Ancelotti's scouts watching the England defender nine times this season. (Mirror) external-link

West Ham United are considering a summer move for England and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, 29. (Times - subscription required) external-link

His former side Lyon are among the clubs Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, is in talks with about a free-agent move in the summer. (Canal Plus - in French) external-link

Juventus want to take Paul Pogba, 29, back to Turin on a free transfer when his Manchester United contract expires in the summer - but the Bianconeri will face fierce competition from Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid for the France midfielder. (Football Italia, via Sport Mediaset) external-link

Liverpool target Serge Gnabry, 26, is in talks with Bayern Munich over a contract extension. The Bundesliga club are keen to hold on to the Germany forward, whose contract expires next year. (Goal) external-link

Matt Targett wants Newcastle United to make his loan move from Aston Villa permanent. The 26-year-old English left-back is keen to be part of Eddie Howe's project despite having three years left on his Villa contract. (Chronicle) external-link

Newcastle are in prime position to sign Rangers' 18-year-old youth team product Alex Lowry after the Scottish midfielder's agent held talks with the Magpies' head of recruitment. (Football Insider) external-link

Tunisia want France-born Southampton defender Yan Valery, 23, to switch international allegiance and play for them at the World Cup in Qatar. Valery is eligible as his mother is Tunisian. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal lead the pack of Premier League suitors tracking 26-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio of Real Madrid. AC Milan appeared to be in the driving seat for his signature, but the Serie A club rejected his wage demands. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are close to completing their negotiations but will wait to announce the deal officially until a 2m euros (£1.6m) compensation clause for the Dutch manager has been agred with his current club Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Real Madrid are looking into the possibility of signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 29, on a free transfer when the Germany centre-back's contract expires at the end of June. (ESPN) external-link

Rudiger turned down Manchester United after they held talks with his representatives. His priority is a club guaranteed to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aaron Ramsey's loan move from Juventus to Rangers will not be made permanent after the 31-year-old Wales midfielder suffered another injury in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Fulham want Arsenal's England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun on loan next year, with the Cottagers on the brink of promotion to the Premier League. The 20-year-old United States-born forward is on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough. (Mail Plus, subscription required) external-link

West Ham are set to trigger the one-year extension built into the contract of Italy centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, 33, when it expires at the end of the season. (The Athletic - requires subscription) external-link

Norwich City have reignited their interest in Aston Villa's 24-year-old English striker Keinan Davis, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider) external-link

AS Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is being closely monitored by parties interested in buying Chelsea, who see him as a potential technical director at Stamford Bridge. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

