From the section Gossip

Liverpool are planning to offer Senegal international Sadio Mane a new contract. The 30-year-old forward's current deal ends in 12 months. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool have sounded out 17-year-old Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi over a possible summer move. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl says Manchester City have not agreed a deal to sign Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the club do not have the financial might to sign Haaland. Kahn also confirmed the club are in contract negotiations with Polish forward Robert Lewandowski, 33. (Sport, via 90 Min) external-link

West Ham are lining up a bid for Manchester United's English defender Di'Shon Bernard. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Hull. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring their former player and current Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30. The Dane would be keen on a return to Spurs. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal are planning a move for Lille's Kosovan winger Edon Zhegrova, 23. (Sky Sports, via Teamtalk) external-link

However the Gunners could miss out on RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku with Inter Milan now pushing to land the 24-year-old Frenchman. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison, 24, has told his agents to find him a new club. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are prepared to reignite their interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer. The 25-year-old Brazilian has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Tottenham. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says Croatia midfielder Luka Modric will finish his career at the club. The 36-year-old has been linked with moves to Newcastle and Manchester City. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United players have been warned to expect a "highly demanding" culture under potential new manager Erik ten Hag by Dutch defender Willem Janssen, who played under the current Ajax boss when he was in charge of FC Utrecht. (Mirror) external-link