Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Bale, Silva, Salah, Fernandez, Paqueta, Ocampos
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo)
Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about a summer move after the 36-year-old's shock announcement that he intends to leave the Etihad. But the Brazil midfielder prefers a return to his former side Athletico Paranaense. (Globo Esporte)
Liverpool have agreed to pay striker Mohamed Salah £400,000 per week to persuade the 29-year-old Egypt captain to stay at Anfield. (Metro, via Football Insider)
West Ham have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old France international is also being tracked by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah, should he leave. (Liverpool Echo via Calciomercato - in Italian)
Tottenham and Cardiff are joint favourites to sign Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, when his Real Madrid contract expires in June. (Wales Online)
Ex-Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva is expected to sign a one-year contract extension with Real Sociedad, but the club want him to take a salary cut. The 36-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Edinson Cavani could be Manchester United's secret weapon in signing fellow Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, with forward Cavani, 35, having given the Red Devils a good reference on the 22-year-old. (90 Min)
Both Arsenal and Newcastle are linked with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24. The Brazil international was previously linked with Paris St-Germain and has a price tag of around £58m. (Chronicle)
Manchester City face competition as they continue to monitor River Plate's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Ole - in Spanish)
Fernandez has already held talks with Manchester United and Real Madrid and currently has a release clause of 20m euros (£16.6m). (Express via Cesar Luis Merlo - in Spanish)
Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town's 31-year-old Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky, who previously played under Dons boss Jim Goodwin at St Mirren. (Record)
Newcastle are poised to sign 17-year-old Irish defender Alex Murphy from Galway United. (RTE)
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to bring Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 25, to Ibrox. (Daily Record)
West Ham and Wolves will have to pay Sevilla 70m euros (£58.1m) to trigger the release clause of Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos, 27, with the Spanish side eager to extend his contract by one year and increase the release fee to 90m euros (£74.7m). (Super Deporte)
Arsenal are preparing a 20m euros (£16.6m) offer for Galatasaray's 23-year-old Turkey winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu. (Star Gazetesi - in Turkish)
