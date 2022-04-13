Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle want to make Brentford's Christian Eriksen their 'flagship' summer signing and will compete with Tottenham, Everton and West Ham for the 30-year-old Denmark midfielder, while the Bees are keen to extend his contract in west London. (Northern Echo) external-link

Corinthians, Botafogo and Flamengo have approached Manchester City captain Fernandinho about a summer move after the 36-year-old's shock announcement that he intends to leave the Etihad. But the Brazil midfielder prefers a return to his former side Athletico Paranaense. (Globo Esporte) external-link

Liverpool have agreed to pay striker Mohamed Salah £400,000 per week to persuade the 29-year-old Egypt captain to stay at Anfield. (Metro, via Football Insider) external-link

West Ham have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The 22-year-old France international is also being tracked by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Salah, should he leave. (Liverpool Echo via Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham and Cardiff are joint favourites to sign Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, when his Real Madrid contract expires in June. (Wales Online) external-link

Ex-Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva is expected to sign a one-year contract extension with Real Sociedad, but the club want him to take a salary cut. The 36-year-old is out of contract this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Edinson Cavani could be Manchester United's secret weapon in signing fellow Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer, with forward Cavani, 35, having given the Red Devils a good reference on the 22-year-old. (90 Min) external-link

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are linked with Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24. The Brazil international was previously linked with Paris St-Germain and has a price tag of around £58m. (Chronicle) external-link

Manchester City face competition as they continue to monitor River Plate's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 21. (Ole - in Spanish) external-link

Fernandez has already held talks with Manchester United and Real Madrid and currently has a release clause of 20m euros (£16.6m). (Express via Cesar Luis Merlo - in Spanish) external-link

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town's 31-year-old Czech keeper Vaclav Hladky, who previously played under Dons boss Jim Goodwin at St Mirren. (Record) external-link

Newcastle are poised to sign 17-year-old Irish defender Alex Murphy from Galway United. (RTE) external-link

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to bring Sunderland and Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 25, to Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

West Ham and Wolves will have to pay Sevilla 70m euros (£58.1m) to trigger the release clause of Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos, 27, with the Spanish side eager to extend his contract by one year and increase the release fee to 90m euros (£74.7m). (Super Deporte) external-link

Arsenal are preparing a 20m euros (£16.6m) offer for Galatasaray's 23-year-old Turkey winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu. (Star Gazetesi - in Turkish) external-link

