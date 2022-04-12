Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman, 52, is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are also eyeing a potential move for RB Leipzig and France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, who has notched 17 goals and 12 assists in 29 Bundesliga games this season. (Florian Plettenberg) external-link

United and Tottenham are both interested in the summer signing of West Brom and England's 29-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona are targeting Arsenal and Brazil centre-back Gabriel, 24. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are poised to make a £25m offer for Torino's Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer having previously expressed interest in the 25-year-old in January. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Napoli are determined to keep top scorer Victor Osimhen this summer despite interest in the 23-year-old Nigeria striker from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona must pay Juventus 100 million euro (£83m) if they want to sign Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Brentford are hopeful Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen will remain at the club beyond the end of his six-month deal, but the Bees face "fierce competition" for the 30-year-old's signature from his former side Tottenham. (90Min) external-link

Aston Villa have expressed interest in Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter, whose Borussia Monchengladbach contract expires at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has also been scouted by Juventus, Tottenham and West Ham. (Sky Sports) external-link

Fulham are close to finalising a £7m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk and Israel winger Manor Solomon, 22, as a replacement for 19-year-old Portuguese attacker Fabio Carvalho, who is set to join Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Brentford are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (Sky Sports) external-link

Spanish defender Pablo Mari, 28, has revealed his intention to stay in Italy after his loan spell at Udinese from Arsenal ends in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester City's Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is attracting interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and across Europe. The 20-year-old will hold talks with City regarding his future when his loan spell at Portsmouth ends. (The42) external-link

Paulo Dybala's representatives are in talks with Inter Milan over a free transfer move from Serie A rivals Juventus, with the 28-year-old Argentina playmaker's deal set to expire at the end of the season. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

