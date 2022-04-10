Last updated on .From the section Gossip

RB Leipzig are attempting to hijack Manchester United's bid to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as their new manager. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are in talks to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku just a year after the 28-year-old Belgium international cost the Blues £98m from Inter Milan. (But via Sun) external-link

Manchester United and Arsenal have joined the race for Darwin Nunez after sending scouts to watch the 22-year-old Uruguay striker in action for Benfica over the weekend. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, 21, has dismissed interest from Manchester United because the Norway international does not believe they can fulfil his on-pitch ambitions. (ESPN) external-link

Roma, AC Milan and Juventus have joined West Ham and Newcastle in expressing an interest in signing England forward Jesse Lingard, 29, when his Manchester United contract expires this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Borussia Dortmund are favourites to sign Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31, from Real Madrid - ahead of Arsenal and AC Milan. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

Roma are interested in signing Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are planning on completing an overhaul of their midfield this summer with 29-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba expected to leave when his contract expires in June. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham's chances of signing Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol this summer are "extremely unlikely" with the 20-year-old happy at RB Leipzig. (RB Live - in German) external-link

Chelsea have approached Arsenal's English academy forward Khayon Edwards over a potential summer transfer, with the 18-year-old yet to agree a professional deal with the Gunners. (Goal) external-link

A number of Premier League and European clubs are expected to make a summer move for Chelsea's 19-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, who has impressed on loan at Huddersfield this season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spain forward Marco Asensio is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer with AC Milan and Tottenham interested in the 26-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link