Last updated on

With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Mirror) external-link

Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni want to sign for Real Madrid - but the players continue to wait on the La Liga club to make a move. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to sign a number 10 in the summer transfer window to allow England forward Harry Kane, 28, to focus more on playing as a striker. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is planning a big summer window with as many as eight players for sale - and Liverpool's English defender Joe Gomez, 24 and Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25, among his key targets. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan are interested in re-signing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, from Chelsea this summer - but only on a loan deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Meanwhile, Juventus are interested in signing Chelsea's 30-year-old Italian midfielder Jorginho. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United's hopes of signing Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans have received a boost, with potential rivals Liverpool and West Ham no longer interested in the 24-year-old. (CBS Sports, via Express) external-link

However, United are set to lose out on millions because of a Champions League clause included in the clubs' shirt sponsor deal. (Mirror) external-link

Rangers have no plans to attempt to extend 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo's loan move from Manchester United beyond the end of this season, or to negotiate a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are in the race to sign Torino's 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back Gleison Bremer but face competition from Inter Milan. (Goal) external-link

The Reds will quadruple the wages of Fulham's 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho when he signs for the Premier League club at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will hold a meeting with former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez next week, over a possible deal for the 38-year-old Argentine free agent. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sun) external-link

Spurs will demand 25m euros (£20.8m) for 23-year-old Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal, who has received interest from Atletico Madrid. (Sport Witness) external-link

Derby County's prospective new owner wants manager Wayne Rooney to remain in charge of the Championship club. (Mirror) external-link