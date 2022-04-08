Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says it is not the right time to talk about his ongoing contract talks with the club, which the 29-year-old has described as a "sensitive situation". (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona believe 24-year-old France winger Ousmane Dembele, who will be a free agent in the summer, will join Paris St-Germain if striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, leaves the French club. (El Nacional - in Catalan) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland fears Manchester United would not be able to match his ambitions on the pitch as he considers his next move. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle are interested in signing West Ham's English forward Jarrod Bowen, 25. (90min) external-link

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, 22, has confirmed he is changing agents ahead of the summer transfer window, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United said to be possible destinations for the Uruguay international. (Metro) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to sell Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 26, for 30m euros (£25m) this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

The Gunners have also held meetings with Real Madrid over the possible loan signing of Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 31. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Aston Villa are monitoring PSV's 20-year-old English winger Noni Madueke. Leicester City are also interested. (talkSPORT) external-link

Tottenham and Tanguy Ndombele do not expect Lyon to take up the option to turn the 25-year-old French midfielder's loan at the Ligue 1 club into a permanent switch for £54m. (Evening Standard) external-link

Spurs are preparing to bid for Peterborough United's 19-year-old English defender Ronnie Edwards. (Football Insider) external-link

Fenerbahce's German midfielder Mesut Ozil, 33, could join MLS side Inter Miami. (Metro) external-link

Everton's hierarchy do not believe sacking manager Frank Lampard will improve their prospects of avoiding relegation from the Premier League at this stage. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United and Real Madrid have contacted Everton over the possibility of signing Brazil forward Richarlison, 24. (Sport Witness) external-link

Former the Netherlands and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie, who is a coach at Feyenoord, has rejected the chance to join Erik ten Hag's coaching staff at Old Trafford. Ajax boss Ten Hag is the favourite to become the new Manchester United manager. (ESPN, via Mail) external-link

