Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) external-link

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The Old Trafford club have told six players they can leave this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain have offered 23-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with them runs out in the summer, 150m euros (£125m) for two seasons to stay with them. (Guillem Balague) external-link

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the 25-year-old Dutch international also a target for Liverpool. (Mail) external-link

Brazil are prepared to offer Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a huge salary to become the country's national team manager. (Marca) external-link

Everton boss Frank Lampard has the support of club owner Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park club's board, despite the Toffees precariously sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. (Mail) external-link

Man City v Liverpool Pick your combined XI in the build up to the title showdown

Newcastle and West Ham are keen to sign Union Berlin and Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, 24, this summer. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Portuguese club Benfica. (Express) external-link

Arsenal are keen on Aston Villa's English defender Ezri Konsa, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves have identified Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, as an ideal recruit should Ruben Neves leave this summer. (GiveMeSport) external-link

Leeds United and Brighton are keen on signing Arsenal's English forward Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes) external-link

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, has emerged as a target for Tottenham. (Athletic) external-link

Aston Villa have shown renewed interest in Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Spurs are keen to agree a deal to take Brentford and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, back to the club. (iNews) external-link

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says 25-year-old French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has a future at the club despite links with a move away. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle have shown an interest in Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Fulham and Portugal U21 forward Fabio Carvalho, 19, has agreed a move to Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Barcelona and Wolves could agree a swap deal that would see 26-year-old winger Adama Traore make his loan with the Spanish club permanent, allowing on-loan Barca winger Francisco Trincao, 22, to do the same at Wolves. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, is in talks with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, wants a three-year contract if he is to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The back page of The Times