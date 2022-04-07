Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez
Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min)
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News)
The Old Trafford club have told six players they can leave this summer. (Mirror)
Paris St-Germain have offered 23-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with them runs out in the summer, 150m euros (£125m) for two seasons to stay with them. (Guillem Balague)
Manchester United sent scouts to watch Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with the 25-year-old Dutch international also a target for Liverpool. (Mail)
Brazil are prepared to offer Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a huge salary to become the country's national team manager. (Marca)
Everton boss Frank Lampard has the support of club owner Farhad Moshiri and the Goodison Park club's board, despite the Toffees precariously sitting just one point above the Premier League relegation zone. (Mail)
Newcastle and West Ham are keen to sign Union Berlin and Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, 24, this summer. (Sun)
Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Portuguese club Benfica. (Express)
Arsenal are keen on Aston Villa's English defender Ezri Konsa, 24. (Football Insider)
Wolves have identified Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, as an ideal recruit should Ruben Neves leave this summer. (GiveMeSport)
Leeds United and Brighton are keen on signing Arsenal's English forward Eddie Nketiah, 22. (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes)
RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, has emerged as a target for Tottenham. (Athletic)
Aston Villa have shown renewed interest in Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 25. (Football Insider)
Spurs are keen to agree a deal to take Brentford and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, back to the club. (iNews)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says 25-year-old French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has a future at the club despite links with a move away. (90 Min)
Newcastle have shown an interest in Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Fulham and Portugal U21 forward Fabio Carvalho, 19, has agreed a move to Liverpool. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona and Wolves could agree a swap deal that would see 26-year-old winger Adama Traore make his loan with the Spanish club permanent, allowing on-loan Barca winger Francisco Trincao, 22, to do the same at Wolves. (Birmingham Mail)
Atletico Madrid and Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, is in talks with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas. (AS - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, wants a three-year contract if he is to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
