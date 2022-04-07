Last updated on .From the section Sport

Gymnastics has drawn scrutiny for its treatment of athletes

An independent and confidential service aimed at tackling bullying, harassment, discrimination and abuse in UK Sport will launch in May.

UK Sport has announced the pilot of its Sport Integrity service, which will offer a "safe space" for athletes.

Athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic high-performance level will be able to raise allegations via the service.

It follows high-profile cases heard in sports including gymnastics, bobsleigh and judo in the UK.

Para-archery, canoeing and cycling have also been the focus of bullying cases in recent years.

Sally Munday, chief executive officer at UK Sport, said: "It is the responsibility of UK Sport to support and promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity from the Olympic and Paralympic high-performance community. It is fundamental to our strategic mission.

"We believe that the vast majority of those operating within the Olympic and Paralympic high-performance community already uphold these high standards. However, we also know more needs to be done to call out unacceptable behaviour, and for people to be completely comfortable in doing so."

The pilot programme will work in conjunction with national governing bodies for individual sports at Olympic and Paralympic level.

It will offer "a safe space for athletes", as well as a "confidential and independent preliminary assessment" to establish the detail of any complaint.

A process of investigation will form part of the service and access to mediators will also be available in resolving disputes.