If Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is appointed Manchester United manager as expected, he will pursue the signing of Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, from Wolves. (Sun) external-link

Dutchman Ten Hag also wants 20-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber with him to Old Trafford. (Star) external-link

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, 29, favours a return to Juventus over moving to Paris St-Germain when his deal expires this summer, but the Italian side have doubts over the transfer because of the France midfielder's wage demands and age. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool view Villarreal's Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, as a potential replacement for 29-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, but the Reds are not expected to make a bid until 2023. (Goal) external-link

Brighton have no plans to sell goalkeeper Robert Sanchez amid interest from Newcastle in the 24-year-old Spain international. (Football Insider) external-link

The agent of Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, has been in Italy meeting with AC Milan, Juventus and Atalanta. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle have all expressed interest in signing 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay from Barcelona. (Superdeporte - in Spanish) external-link

PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 22, has revealed his fondness for Arsenal as he continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool. (Goal) external-link

Senior figures at Inter Milan are now more open to 28-year-old Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku returning to the club. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City are keen on FC Mainz's Dutch defender Jeremiah St. Juste, 25. (Bild - via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 19, has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. (Bild - via Bundesliga News) external-link

Barcelona believe they have a good chance of signing Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, is likely to sign a new deal at Paris St-Germain despite interest from Real Madrid. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds defender Luke Ayling, 30, says he wants to spend the rest of his career at the club. (Star) external-link

