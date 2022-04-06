Emily Bridges previously set a national junior men's record over 25 miles and was selected to join British Cycling's senior academy in 2019

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not believe transgender women should compete in female sporting events - a view he conceded may be "controversial".

The issue of transgender athletes - centred around the balance of inclusion, sporting fairness and safety in women's sport - has recently focused on the case of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.

Bridges was recently ruled ineligible to compete in her first elite women's race by cycling's world governing body.

Johnson was speaking on a range of issues, including the government's approach to the ban on so-called conversion therapy, before adding: "I don't think biological males should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that's a controversial thing to say, but it just seems to me to be sensible.

"I also happen to think that women should have spaces - whether it's in hospitals, prison or changing rooms - which are dedicated to women. That's as far as my thinking has developed on this issue.

"If that puts me in conflict with some others, then we have got to work it all out. It doesn't mean I'm not immensely sympathetic to people who want to change gender, to transition and it's vital we give people the maximum love and support in making those decisions.

"These are complex issues and they can't be solved with one swift, easy piece of legislation. It takes a lot of thought to get this right."

Bridges, 21, had been set to face some of the sport's biggest names at the National Omnium Championships in Derby last weekend.

She came out as transgender in October 2020 and began hormone therapy in 2021 as part of her gender dysphoria treatment - and had been allowed to enter women's events by British Cycling because of lowered levels of testosterone.

British Cycling's transgender regulations require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition.

However, the UCI has not yet completed its own process around Bridge's eligibility to race in international competitions - meaning Bridges could not participate.

In May 2021 - while still transitioning and racing in male events - she finished 43rd out of 45 riders in the elite men's criterium at the Loughborough Cycling Festival and in September she was second to last in the Welsh National Championship road race, a 12km lap behind the winner.

Last month, Bridges won a men's points race at the British Universities Championships in Glasgow - her final men's race.

Following the decision, British Cycling said it "fully recognises her disappointment" but called for "a coalition" across a number of sports - involving governing bodies, athletes, the transgender and non-binary athlete community and the government - to work together to "find a better answer" in a way which "maintains the dignity and respect of all athletes".

British Cycling added: "We also understand that, in elite sports, the concept of fairness is essential.

"Transgender and non-binary inclusion is bigger than one race and one athlete - it is a challenge for all elite sports."

