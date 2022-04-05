Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain have made an offer to France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, as he enters the final months of his Manchester United contract - but the Ligue 1 club have offered less money than United. (MEN) external-link

Real Madrid remain confident of signing 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, despite reports suggesting he is close to agreeing a new deal to stay in Paris. (90min) external-link

Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 28, would be curious to listen to any offer from Manchester United this summer before making a decision on his long-term future. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Crystal Palace will listen to offers for Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29. (Mail) external-link

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 32, will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, but no decision has been made on where his future lies, his agent has said. (Deportes Cuatro, via Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among several teams considering a move for Benfica's 22-year-old Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool are already closing in on three new signings. The Reds have reached agreements for Fulham's Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho, 19, Celtic's Scottish winger Ben Doak, 16, and Derry City's 15-year-old Irish winger Trent Kone-Doherty. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with 21-year-old England midfielder Phil Foden before the end of the season. (90min) external-link

The potential appointment of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager could see 20-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber and 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony follow from Ajax this summer. (Mike Verweij, via Express) external-link

United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick could use his RB Leipzig contacts to bring Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer, 24, to Old Trafford. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Salah 'wants to sign new Liverpool deal' Mohamed Salah intends to sign a new deal at Liverpool, according to Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi

Manchester United's search for a new manager at an advanced stage, with the final decision between Ajax coach Ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino. (The National) external-link

Dutchman Ten Hag is in active communication with United and has received information, including the club's transfer budget and potential signings. (Fabrizio Romano, via Express) external-link

And former England manager and United assistant manager Steve McClaren is under consideration to become Ten Hag's No2, should the Dutchman be appointed at Old Trafford. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle United are open to selling French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, 25, in the summer. (90min) external-link

Newcastle have made Reims' 19-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike their top attacking target this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The Magpies have set out a seven-player transfer wishlist which also includes Everton's England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25. (Mirror) external-link

But Newcastle are set to miss out on one target as AC Milan have agreed terms with Lille's 22-year-old Dutch centre-back Sven Botman following talks in the last week. (90min) external-link

Despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 23, is close to agreeing a new long-term deal with Barcelona, his agent has confirmed. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are expected to trigger their option to sign Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 21, from Juventus at the first opportunity this summer. (Mail) external-link

Spurs can exercise a clause to sign Kulusevski permanently for £25m, rather than wait until his loan expires, when the option could cost £33.5m. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's 23-year-old United States winger Christian Pulisic has dismissed speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge. (Metro) external-link

