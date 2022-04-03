Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Aston Villa will push for a £60m move for Leeds United's England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will decide by the end of April if he will join Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United target Manuel Akanji, 26, wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and the Switzerland defender is considering a move to the Premier League. (Sport1) external-link

Barcelona are unwilling to meet Antonio Rudiger's initial financial demands but will have another meeting with the Germany centre-back, 29, over a free transfer from Chelsea this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona want to agree a contract extension for Ronald Araujo, who has received an offer from Manchester United, but the Uruguay centre-back, 23, has not taken kindly to Barca's pursuit of Rudiger and Chelsea's Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Lautaro Martinez but Inter Milan will only sell the Argentina striker, 24, if they receive a bid of more than 80m euros (£67.3m). (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham will reward Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, 36, with a new contract for next season. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa will attempt to secure a permanent transfer for Anwar El Ghazi this summer, but Everton have no plans to sign the Netherlands winger, 26, when his loan spell with the Toffees expires. (Football Insider) external-link

Derby County could bag a sizeable fee for 15-year-old goalkeeper Jack Thompson, with Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all interested in the England youth international. (Sun) external-link

Birmingham City are bracing themselves for interest from Premier League and European clubs in their England Under-18 midfielder George Hall, 17. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are lining up a £20m offer to Brighton for Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, 24, in the summer and also targeting Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24. (Sun) external-link

Everton will let Allan leave in the summer, despite the Brazil midfielder, 31, having another year left on his contract. (Sun) external-link

Former Armenia international midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out of contract in the summer, but after an upturn in form, Roma are set to open talks over a new deal for the 33-year-old this week. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter) external-link

