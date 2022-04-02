Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is close to agreeing a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in discussing a deal for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante if the France midfielder, 31, becomes available this summer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea's Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, has reached an agreement in principle to join Barcelona. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona he wants to join them this summer, if they can offer the Poland striker, 33, a contract beyond two years. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool's Belgium forward Divock Origi, 26, is close to agreeing a four-year contract with AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Erik ten Hag has already lined up his first two signings if he becomes Manchester United manager, both from his current club Ajax - Brazil winger Antony, 22, and Netherlands centre-half Jurrien Timber, 20. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and Liverpool have been told that Spain midfielder Gavi, 17, is set to sign a new long-term contract at Barcelona. (90min) external-link

Barca also hope to agree a contract extension with Ronald Araujo next week as they are aware the Uruguay centre-back, 23, has received offers from Premier League clubs. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool want to sign a top-class centre-midfielder this summer - and their number one target is West Ham's England international Declan Rice, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester are considering whether to sell their £50m-rated England midfielder James Maddison, 25, so they can reshape their squad this summer. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Manchester City's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, is set to land England midfielder Phil Foden, also 21, an even bigger pay rise at City. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton have all discussed signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone and now Tottenham are back in the hunt for the England goalkeeper, 29. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Arsenal's Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, is ready to reject a move to Newcastle and return to the Bundesliga this summer. (Daily Star Sunday) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to offload Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Napoli have offered Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 30, a contract extension until 2025. (Nicolo Schira, Twitter) external-link

