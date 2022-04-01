Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona want to sign Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, on a free transfer in the summer when his current contract expires. (Sport) external-link

Villarreal's Pau Torres is back on the radar of Manchester United who held talks over the Spain defender, 25, before signing Raphael Varane last summer. (90min) external-link

Manchester City are optimistic they can see off competition from Real Madrid to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway's 21-year-old striker Erling Braut Haaland this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle United want to sign 29-year-old Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, currently on loan at Aston Villa.(Sport) external-link

Arsenal have been undertaking extensive scouting of Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, and Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 24. (CBS Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing to break their transfer record again this summer and are likely to spend more than £150m on new signings. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is "confident" the club will be able to sort out a new contract for Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 29. (Goal) external-link

Leeds are in pole position to sign USA midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 21, with talks under way over a potential summer move from RB Salzburg. (Football Insider) external-link

Talks over a new West Ham contract for Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek, 27, have been put on hold until the end of the season, despite interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. (90min) external-link

West Ham and Leeds are among the teams looking to bring Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, 25, back to England from Anderlecht. (Teamtalk) external-link

Bayern Munich have started talks over a new contract for Germany forward Thomas Muller, 32. (Bild - in German) external-link

