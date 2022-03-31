Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Ronaldo, Tielemans, Luiz, Vestergaard, Dest, Spence, Garner
Barcelona have made a bid to take advantage of the sanctions placed on Chelsea by trying to sign three of the club's Champions League-winning defenders - Germany's Antonio Rudiger, 29, Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark's Andreas Christensen, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United expect Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to leave the club at the end of the season, halfway through his two-year contract. (Football Insider)
Leicester City hope to persuade Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, to sign a new contract, despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Team Talk)
Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 23, could leave Aston Villa this summer as boss Steven Gerrard has placed a holding midfielder at the top of his list for next season. (Mail)
Everton are plotting a summer move for Leicester City's Denmark centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 29. (Football Insider)
Leeds United are looking at signing Barcelona and United States full-back Sergino Dest, 21. (Team Talk)
Middlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, wants a Premier League move - as Arsenal and Tottenham line up a £20m summer bid, and Manchester United also interested in the 21-year-old England Under-21 international. (Mirror)
Nottingham Forest want to turn 21-year-old English midfielder James Garner's loan from Manchester United into a permanent transfer, but any deal could depend on whether they win promotion to the Premier League. (Football Transfers)
RB Leipzig are set for contract talks with France midfielder Christopher Nkunku, 24, this summer, but will listen to offers in excess of 75m euros (£63.3m). Manchester United, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are all monitoring his situation. (ESPN)
Tottenham have submitted a £2m bid for Oxford United's Irish centre-back Luke McNally, 22. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old Scotland youth international winger Ben Doak from Celtic for £600,000. (Goal)
