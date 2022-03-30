Last updated on .From the section Sport

Two sporting Joes feature on this week's Question of Sport, so it's time to find out whether you're more knowledgeable than the 'Average Joe'.

England rugby union international Joe Marler and Olympic modern pentathlon champion Joe Choong help provide the theme for this week's quiz, which is all about famous Jos and Joes.

But how strong is your Pavey, Calazghe and Root knowledge?

Take the quiz now and see how you get on.

Joining the two Joes on this week's episode of Question of Sport are swimmer Fran Halsall and jockey Tom Scudamore. If you're in the UK, tune in to BBC One at 19:30 BST on Friday to watch.