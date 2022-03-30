Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, has told Leeds United he wants to sign a new contract this summer, which could leave admirers Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa disappointed. (Mirror) external-link

France forward Anthony Martial, 26, could be used by Manchester United as a makeweight in a deal to sign England captain Harry Kane, 28, from Tottenham. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United are ready to make a move for England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, who has scored 23 goals for Italian club Roma this season. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Everton will have to sell one of their star forwards, England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 25, or 24-year-old Brazil international Richarlison, in the summer after posting losses of £121m last season. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are keen on Benfica's £60m-rated striker Darwin Nunez, but their hopes of landing the 22-year-old Uruguay international hinge on qualifying for the Champions League next season. (Telegraph - subscription needed) external-link

Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Bologna's Scotland left-back Aaron Hickey, 19, who could be allowed to leave the Italian club for £15-£20m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn, 24, has hinted he is ready to bring his time at Tottenham to an end this summer. (Mail) external-link

Czech Republic's 26-year-old striker Patrik Schick, who has been linked with a move to either Arsenal or Barcelona, will not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen, says the club's chief executive. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, turned down an approach from Paris St-Germain in January to join the French champions in the summer. (Le Parisien) external-link

AC Milan are reconsidering a move for Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio after being put off by the 26-year-old Spain international's wage demands. (Tuttosport) external-link

