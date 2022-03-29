Transfer rumours: Werner, Antony, Pogba, Nunez, Eriksen, Bellingham
Germany forward Timo Werner wants to leave Chelsea and the Blues will not stand in the 26-year-old's way - as long as their price tag of 40m euros (£33m) is met. (Sport1)
If Erik ten Hag takes over as Manchester United manager, he is keen on signing Brazil winger Antony, 22, from his current club Ajax. (Telegraph)
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, will need to take a significant pay cut if he wants to rejoin Juventus this summer. (Calciomercato - via Mail)
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, 22, who is a target for Tottenham, will only be allowed to leave for a deal worth over 80m euros (£67m) this summer. (O Jogo - via Sport Witness)
Arsenal have tabled an offer for Feyenoord and Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 22. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Real Madrid have identified Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham as a target, despite strong links between the 18-year-old and a move to Liverpool. (Bild)
Brentford want to extend the six-month deal Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, signed with the club. (Times)
Manchester United's 21-year-old English defender Brandon Williams - currently on loan at Norwich - says there would be "no point" in him returning to Old Trafford to be a substitute. (Mail)
Barcelona have not yet made an offer for Leeds forward Raphinha, but personal terms have been discussed with the 25-year-old's agent. The Brazilian winger only has a clause in his contract to determine his price if his club are relegated. (Fabrizio Romano)
Barcelona hope to make the loan signing of Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, from Wolves permanent. (RAC 1 - via Goal)
Atletico Madrid could extend 31-year-old France forward Antoine's Griezmann's loan stay from Barcelona but they are not prepared to let Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22, move to the Spanish giants. (Goal)
Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Paris St-Germain's 17-year-old French playmaker Ismael Gharbi. (Goal)
Liverpool and Real Madrid are considering a move for Porto's 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder Vitinha. (Defensa Central - in Spanish)
Fiorentina are keen on Manchester United and Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23. (Firenze Viola - in Italian)
Arsenal are ready to let 26-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira - currently on loan at Fiorentina - leave permanently in the summer, while 29-year-old Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny is also set to depart. (Fabrizio Romano)
Brighton are the latest English club to show interest in 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson, who has scored 40 goals for Rangers' youth sides this season - and has been linked heavily with Aston Villa. (Scottish Daily Express)
