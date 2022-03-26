Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) external-link

The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, says he wants to play Champions League football. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with Tielemans, who could be allowed to leave Leicester for £35m at the end of the season. (Metro) external-link

Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing English midfielder Harry Winks, 26, from Tottenham. (Star) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala could move from Juventus to Serie A rivals Inter Milan, with Inter lining up the 28-year-old as a replacement for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez, 24. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland will move to Manchester City or Real Madrid this summer, but the 21-year-old has rejected City's first big offer. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Napoli would want 100m euros (£83m) for 23-year-old Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who has received interest from several clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain are monitoring developments regarding Leeds United's Brazil winger Raphinha, 25. (Mail) external-link

PSG have made Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, their top transfer target. (Fabrice Hawkins, via Express) external-link

Ligue 1 side PSG could also move to sign Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The future of Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, at loan club Barcelona depends on whether Wolves decide to make 22-year-old Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao's move permanent. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Wolves have opened talks with Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves over a new contract in an attempt to discourage interest in the 25-year-old. (90min) external-link

Inter Milan hope to agree a new contract with Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Gazzetta dello Sport) external-link

