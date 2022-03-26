Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba
Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror)
The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports)
Leicester City's Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 24, says he wants to play Champions League football. (Mirror)
Manchester United and Arsenal have both been linked with Tielemans, who could be allowed to leave Leicester for £35m at the end of the season. (Metro)
Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing English midfielder Harry Winks, 26, from Tottenham. (Star)
Argentina forward Paulo Dybala could move from Juventus to Serie A rivals Inter Milan, with Inter lining up the 28-year-old as a replacement for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez, 24. (Mail)
Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland will move to Manchester City or Real Madrid this summer, but the 21-year-old has rejected City's first big offer. (AS - in Spanish)
Napoli would want 100m euros (£83m) for 23-year-old Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, who has received interest from several clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Paris St-Germain are monitoring developments regarding Leeds United's Brazil winger Raphinha, 25. (Mail)
PSG have made Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, their top transfer target. (Fabrice Hawkins, via Express)
Ligue 1 side PSG could also move to sign Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 28, in the summer. (Football Insider)
The future of Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, at loan club Barcelona depends on whether Wolves decide to make 22-year-old Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao's move permanent. (Mundo Deportivo)
Wolves have opened talks with Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves over a new contract in an attempt to discourage interest in the 25-year-old. (90min)
Inter Milan hope to agree a new contract with Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
