Transfer rumours: Salah, Haaland, Neto, Raphinha, Botman, Nunez, Sarr
Barcelona manager Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, 29, to the Nou Camp as the cash-strapped Catalan giants look set to miss out on main target Erling Braut Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he won't put the club at financial risk to sign 21-year-old Norway striker Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Fabrizio Romano, via Mundo Deportivo)
Leeds have reportedly rejected a £29m offer from Barcelona for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, whose buyout clause is set at £60m. (Sport, in Spanish)
Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto is on Paris St-Germain's wanted list as the 22-year-old makes his comeback from a long-term injury. (Mail)
Newcastle are preparing to fight off competition from AC Milan to sign 22-year-old Dutch central defender Sven Botman from Lille, after failing to land him in January. (The Times, subscription required)
The Magpies are also looking to strengthen up front by bringing in Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, despite strong interest from Arsenal. (The Athletic, subscription required)
Manchester United are keen on signing Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, 26, who has refused new contract offers from Borussia Dortmund and is valued at about £25m by the Bundesliga club. (Mirror)
Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are battling it out to sign Rangers' 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson. (Star)
Arsenal and Tottenham are courting French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, 18, from Ligue 1 side Rennes. (l'Equipe, in French)
Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, remains a target for Roma manager Jose Mourinho. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian)
West Ham will land long-term target Nikola Milenkovic, 24, with reports that the Fiorentina and Serbia defender has made a 'gentleman's agreement' with the Hammers. (TeamTalk)
Ismaila Sarr could leave Watford for Liverpool in the summer with the Reds reigniting their interest in the 24-year-old Senegal winger, but they face competition from AC Milan. (ECorriere dello Sport)
Tottenham are lining up a deal for French defender Boubacar Kamara, 22, whose contract at Marseille ends in the summer. (Football London)
Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will have surgery this week, keeping him out of action for a month and complicating a mooted return to Chelsea for the 31-year-old Belgium star. (Marca)
Charlton defender Lucas Ness, 22, is being tracked by multiple clubs including Norwich, Burnley, Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle. (Football League World)
