Barcelona manager Xavi is determined to bring Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, 29, to the Nou Camp as the cash-strapped Catalan giants look set to miss out on main target Erling Braut Haaland. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish external-link )

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he won't put the club at financial risk to sign 21-year-old Norway striker Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. (Fabrizio Romano, via Mundo Deportivo external-link )

Leeds have reportedly rejected a £29m offer from Barcelona for Brazil winger Raphinha, 25, whose buyout clause is set at £60m. (Sport, in Spanish external-link )

Wolves and Portugal winger Pedro Neto is on Paris St-Germain's wanted list as the 22-year-old makes his comeback from a long-term injury. (Mail external-link )

Newcastle are preparing to fight off competition from AC Milan to sign 22-year-old Dutch central defender Sven Botman from Lille, after failing to land him in January. (The Times, subscription required external-link )

The Magpies are also looking to strengthen up front by bringing in Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, despite strong interest from Arsenal. (The Athletic, subscription required external-link )

Manchester United are keen on signing Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, 26, who has refused new contract offers from Borussia Dortmund and is valued at about £25m by the Bundesliga club. (Mirror external-link )

Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are battling it out to sign Rangers' 16-year-old Scottish striker Rory Wilson. (Star external-link )

Arsenal and Tottenham are courting French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, 18, from Ligue 1 side Rennes. (l'Equipe, in French external-link )

Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, remains a target for Roma manager Jose Mourinho. (Gazzetta dello Sport, in Italian external-link )

West Ham will land long-term target Nikola Milenkovic, 24, with reports that the Fiorentina and Serbia defender has made a 'gentleman's agreement' with the Hammers. (TeamTalk external-link )

Ismaila Sarr could leave Watford for Liverpool in the summer with the Reds reigniting their interest in the 24-year-old Senegal winger, but they face competition from AC Milan. (ECorriere dello Sport external-link )

Tottenham are lining up a deal for French defender Boubacar Kamara, 22, whose contract at Marseille ends in the summer. (Football London external-link )

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard will have surgery this week, keeping him out of action for a month and complicating a mooted return to Chelsea for the 31-year-old Belgium star. (Marca external-link )

Charlton defender Lucas Ness, 22, is being tracked by multiple clubs including Norwich, Burnley, Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle. (Football League World external-link )