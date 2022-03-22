Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Juventus are preparing a huge financial package to lure 29-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah from Liverpool to Turin. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are considering Sevilla's Spanish boss Julen Lopetegui, 55, as they continue to search for a permanent successor to Ralf Rangnick. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, has agreed a four-year contract with Barcelona and will join the Nou Camp club in the summer when his deal with AC Milan runs out. (Guardian) external-link

Belgium winger Eden Hazard is confused and frustrated at Real Madrid, who intend to offload the 31-year-old this summer. (Goal) external-link

Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 24, is not part of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans and will also leave the Spanish club in the summer. (Marca) external-link

There are doubts over Lazio's Italian manager Maurizio Sarri's future at the Serie A club after they lost the derby against Roma 3-0 on Sunday. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Newcastle are stepping up their bid to sign Bournemouth's 23-year-old English centre-back Lloyd Kelly in a £12m deal. (Express) external-link

Brazilian forward Raphinha, 25, has rejected Leeds United's first approach over a new contract. (UOL - in Portuguese) external-link

Former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, 45, is the frontrunner for the PSV Eindhoven manager's job. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking Galatasaray's 23-year-old Turkish winger Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu. (Aksam - in Turkish) external-link

Brazil star Neymar, 30, earns £600,000 per month more than Argentina's Lionel Messi, 34, at Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe, via Star) external-link