Manchester United want Everton and Brazil forward Richarlison. The 24-year-old has also been linked with Real Madrid, managed by former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti. (Goal.com) external-link

Juventus have confirmed Paulo Dybala will leave the club as a free agent in the summer. The Argentine forward, 28, has previously been sought by Manchester United and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle will go back in for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, despite the Italian side reportedly turning down a £100m bid by the Magpies for the 23-year-old Nigeria international in the January window. (Express) external-link

Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are on the four-man shortlist being considered by Manchester United in their search for a permanent manager to replace Ralf Rangnick in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal will make a move for Arthur Melo, 25, from Juventus in the summer after failing to agree a deal for the Brazil midfielder in January. (Calciomercato, in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan have identified Manchester United and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 35, as a replacement for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 33. (Mail, via Gazetta dello Sport) external-link

Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring PSV Eindhoven's highly-rated Cody Gakpo, 22, but will face competition for the Netherlands winger from Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Express via The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are preparing a bid for Boavista's 21-year-old Ecuadorian central defender Jackson Porozo. (Ojogo, in Portuguese) external-link

Leeds United are interested in Trabzonspor captain and Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, 25, and will watch him in Thursday's World Cup qualifier play-off against Portugal. (Fanatik, in Turkish) external-link

Arsenal are keen to tie Bukayo Saka down to another long-term contract to fend off interest from Premier League rivals in the 20-year-old England attacking midfielder. (The Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Leicester have joined the list of clubs interested in buying 20-year-old Salzburg and Austria forward Chukwubuike Adamu. (Mail) external-link

Derby County full-back Festy Ebosele looks set to join Udinese in the summer when he becomes a free agent, with reports the Irish 19-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A club. (Derby Telegraph) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has told the club he wants to leave Parkhead in the summer after the Greece international, 27, slipped down the order to be third-choice keeper. (Daily Record, via Onlarissa) external-link

Newcastle retain a long-held interest in England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, and will wait on Manchester United's decision on a loan move this summer. His Old Trafford contract runs to 2025. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link