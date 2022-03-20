Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City do not believe they are favourites to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland and Real Madrid could try to get the 21-year-old to stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season before trying to sign him. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti says the club will be unable to sign Haaland if they fail to capture him this summer. (El Chiringuito, via Goal) external-link

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign 25-year-old Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella and the Italy international's arrival could put a doubt over the future of German Toni Kroos, 32, at the Bernabeu club. (El Nacional - in Spanish) external-link

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is attracting interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid but Monaco will not accept less than 50m euros (£42m) for the 22-year-old. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Aston Villa are leading the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26, and are prepared to pay £60m for the England international. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he does not know if Argentine forward Paulo Dybala will be at the club next season, with the 28-year-old's contract running out in the summer. (DAZN, via Football Italia) external-link

Brazilian left-back Marcal, 33, is set to leave Wolves when his contract runs out in the summer and sign for Botafogo in his homeland. (Globo Esporte) external-link

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is in talks about returning to his role as manager of the Dutch national team and succeeding current Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal, whose contract runs out after the 2022 World Cup. (NOS - in Dutch) external-link

Roma and Hellas Verona are interested in 25-year-old Chelsea playmaker Charly Musonda, with the Belgian set to leave the Stamford Bridge club in the summer. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are monitoring 30-year-old Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who plays for Dundee United and is out of contract in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea right-back Reece James, 22, is set to pull out of the England squad and Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, 22, will be called up as a replacement. (Mail) external-link

