Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, is back on Barcelona's radar after the Spanish club signed a lucrative sponsorship deal. The 29-year-old France international will be a free agent when his contact with the Old Trafford club ends in the summer. (Star) external-link

Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer, has agreed to join Juventus on a four-year contract. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

Juventus are to target a move for Manchester City's Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus, 24, if the English side manage to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, from Borussia Dortmund.(Star) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in signing 30-year-old Brazil forward Neymar, who has a deal with Paris St-Germain that runs until 2025. (Fichajes, via Teamtalk) external-link

Barcelona coach Xavi says former team-mate Lionel Messi, 34, will "always be welcome" at the Nou Camp club. Argentina forward Messi left the La Liga side to join PSG last summer. (Marca) external-link

Messi does not intend to leave PSG and plans to see out the two-year contract he signed with the French club. (Marca) external-link

El Clasico Real Madrid look to extend dominance against Barcelona

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has agreed a deal in principle to join Barcelona on a free transfer and a deal for 32-year-old Spain international is expected to be completed in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says the 30-year-old Italy international would like to return to Serie A one day. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are planning a move for Morocco and Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou, 30. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are interested in 24-year-old Turkey defender Merih Demiral, who is on loan at Atalanta from Juventus.(Fanatik) external-link

Atletico Madrid are the team most interested in 22-year-old Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, who has helped Benfica reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Atletico Madrid have made an offer to 30-year-old Spain midfielder Sergi Roberto, who is set to leave Barcelona when his contract with the club runs out in the summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United are confident of extending English defender Luke Ayling's deal with the club, with the 30-year-old's current contract set to run out in summer 2023. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle United will let Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis leave in the summer, with the Tyneside club wanting about £8m for the 24-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star on Sunday