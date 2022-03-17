Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick likely to leave. (AS) external-link

Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid's former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 31. The Belgium international joined Real in 2019. (FootMercato - in French) external-link

Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 22, who has helped his Portuguese club reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Nunez is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mirror) external-link

Guehi in England squad Walker, Rashford and Sancho left out

Nineteen-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be a target for Manchester United. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea's transfer targets will be having doubts about moving to the European champions this summer, an agent has warned. The Blues have been linked with a host of players including West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (Daily Mail) external-link

Jorginho's agent says that the priority is for the Italy midfielder, 30, to sign a new contract with Chelsea, despite interest from Serie A giants Juventus. (90 Min) external-link

Antonio Conte will not walk away from Tottenham this summer, says captain and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 35-year-old believes the Italian is not the type to "give up in any circumstances". (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool's Belgium forward Divock Origi, 26, is set to join AC Milan in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Championship leaders Fulham are lining up moves for Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams. England international Gomez, 24, is rated at £23m by the Reds. Wales full-back Williams, 20, is currently on loan at Craven Cottage. (Express) external-link

Friday's Daily Telegraph sports section