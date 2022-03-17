Transfer rumours: Rashford, Ronaldo, Rice, Tielemans, Hazard, Nunez, Neves
Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford, 24. Rashford agreed a £200,000-a-week United contract until June 2023 in 2019 but has struggled for form this season. (Manchester Evening News)
United's Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is set to stay at Manchester United next season, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick likely to leave. (AS)
Arsenal are keen on signing Real Madrid's former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, 31. The Belgium international joined Real in 2019. (FootMercato - in French)
Benfica have placed a £67m price tag on Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 22, who has helped his Portuguese club reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Nunez is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle. (Mirror)
Nineteen-year-old Ajax and Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could be a target for Manchester United. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Chelsea's transfer targets will be having doubts about moving to the European champions this summer, an agent has warned. The Blues have been linked with a host of players including West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (Daily Mail)
Jorginho's agent says that the priority is for the Italy midfielder, 30, to sign a new contract with Chelsea, despite interest from Serie A giants Juventus. (90 Min)
Antonio Conte will not walk away from Tottenham this summer, says captain and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The 35-year-old believes the Italian is not the type to "give up in any circumstances". (Evening Standard)
Liverpool's Belgium forward Divock Origi, 26, is set to join AC Milan in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Championship leaders Fulham are lining up moves for Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams. England international Gomez, 24, is rated at £23m by the Reds. Wales full-back Williams, 20, is currently on loan at Craven Cottage. (Express)
