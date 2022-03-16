Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund adviser Matthias Sammer has hinted 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland will be leaving the German club to join Manchester City. (Amazon Prime, via Goal) external-link

Haaland has also been linked with Real Madrid but will have to reduce his salary demands if he is to move to the Spanish club. (Marca) external-link

Clubs interested in signing Haaland will have to meet the release clause in his contract - which is believed to be £63m - by the end of April. (Bild, via 90 Min) external-link

Paris St-Germain have made contact with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who apparently has a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave Spurs at the end of the season. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is one of a number of names on PSG's list of possible replacements for manager Mauricio Pochettino, but the Spaniard says he is "extremely happy" at the Gunners. (Mirror) external-link

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has no plans to leave PSG and, even though the 34-year-old has been linked with former club Barcelona, there has been no contact with the Spanish side. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui are part of Manchester United's shortlist as the club look for a new manager. (Guardian) external-link

Tuchel has overtaken PSG boss Pochettino as Manchester United's number one choice to become their new manager and the Old Trafford side would like to appoint the German before the end of the season. (Star) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's preference will be a move back to the Premier League if the 31-year-old does not feel he is part of PSG's long-term plans. (Teamtalk) external-link

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski's agent says there have been no discussions with Bayern Munich about extending the 33-year-old's deal with the German club. (Kicker, via 90 Min) external-link

AC Milan have begun talks to sign 26-year-old Belgium striker Divock Origi on a free transfer in the summer when his contract with Liverpool runs out. (Calciomercato) external-link

West Ham are interested in signing 30-year-old France striker Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract with Arsenal runs out in the summer. (Teamtalk) external-link

Inter Milan directors have met the agents of 27-year-old Ajax striker Sebastien Haller, with the Dutch club's asking price for the Ivory Coast international believed to be about 35m euros (£29.4m). (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says the Foxes have opened contract talks with 23-year-old midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

