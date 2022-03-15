Transfer rumours: Salah, Haaland, Suarez, Kessie, Kane, Hazard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29, is not desperate to leave this summer and he could instead decide to leave for free next year when his contract ends. (Fabrizio Romano)
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will not talk to Salah and his agent amid a stand-off over a new deal for the forward. (Mirror)
Borussia Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will ask for a release clause to be written into any contract, should he move clubs this summer. (Sun)
Atletico Madrid's Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, wants to play at least one more season in Europe before a move to the MLS, and the former Liverpool player would consider a return to England with Aston Villa keen. (Mail)
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Toby Collyer from Brighton. (Mirror)
Collyer will join United on a three-and-a-half year deal. (Express)
AC Milan's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie will be Barcelona's first signing of the summer transfer window, with Chelsea's Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen, 25, to follow, both on free transfers. (ESPN)
Uefa have made assurances that Chelsea's last-16 second-leg tie against Lille in the Champions League will still go ahead. (RMC Sport - in French)
Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, says he is "motivated to get even better" under manager Antonio Conte, amid interest from Manchester United. (Sky Sports, via Mirror)
Arsenal face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona for Napoli's 25-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express)
Arsenal will raise £20m towards signing a new striker from the sales of 22-year-old French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, to Marseille, and 26-year-old Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, to Fiorentina. (Mirror)
The Gunners have enquired about a deal for Real Madrid's 31-year-old Belgium winger Eden Hazard. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Barcelona will target Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, as a replacement for Spain international Sergio Busquets, 33. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Barcelona are also hoping Chelsea will allow Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, to depart Stamford Bridge for free this summer. (ESPN, via Express)
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes the Old Trafford club should attempt to sign Paris St-Germain's Brazil centre-back Marquinhos, 27, and Barcelona's Uruguay international Ronald Araujo, 23, to strengthen their defence. (MEN)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment