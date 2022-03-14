Last updated on .From the section Sport

An eagerly anticipated week of sporting action is upon us.

With the climax of the Six Nations, the start of the Formula 1 season, the Cheltenham Festival and the next round of the FA Cup, there's plenty to be across.

The Question of Sport team have put together ten questions based around the major events, all of which will be covered across BBC Sport.

Get in the mood for one of the best weeks of the year by putting your knowledge to the test.

Question of Sport returns to BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Friday, 25 March, when Paddy McGuinness, Sam Quek and Ugo Monye will be joined by Liam Heath, Katy Daley-McLean, Jermaine Beckford and Tim Vine.