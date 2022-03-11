Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have a deal in place to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United hope to name their new permanent manager by the end of April. (Mail) external-link

The Red Devils have made enquiries about signing Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 25, in the summer transfer window. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino but it is unclear whether they will do it now or wait until the end of the season. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in a move for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney after assessing the 24-year-old in recent weeks. (90Min) external-link

Arsenal could allow up to 13 players to leave during the summer transfer window. (Express) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said the club will make a decision on whether to offer French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, a new contract at the end of the season. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has no intention of signing the contract extension offered to him by the club in December. The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023 but talks are currently at a standstill. (Fabrizio Romano - via Star) external-link

Salah's agent has appeared to mock claims by club manager Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool "cannot do much more" in the negotiations. (Mail) external-link

The Reds are ready to bid for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22. (Le10Sport) external-link

Southampton defenders Jan Bednarek, 25, and Mohammed Salisu, 22, are targets for Napoli. (Corriere dello Sport - via Daily Echo) external-link

Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing 29-year-old Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus are also monitoring the future of Paris St-Germain and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 23. (Mail) external-link

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he would consider extending his contract if the club shows "good vision". (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona have denied Tottenham have a clause in place that would allow them to sign Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho for the same fee as Aston Villa, where the 29-year-old is currently on loan. (Sport Witness) external-link

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says signing Coutinho permanently is "not as straight forward as people think". (Goal) external-link

The owners of Manchester City are keen on the signing of Atletico Minerio's Brazilian winger Savio, with a view to placing the 17-year-old with one of the City Football Group's clubs. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace's on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher says he has not given any thought to his future beyond the end of the season. The England international, 22, has impressed at Selhurst Park where he is on loan from Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

