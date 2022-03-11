Transfer rumours: Haaland, Dembele, Tierney, Salah, Rudiger, Coutinho
Manchester City have a deal in place to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Mail)
Manchester United hope to name their new permanent manager by the end of April. (Mail)
The Red Devils have made enquiries about signing Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 25, in the summer transfer window. (Manchester Evening News)
Paris St-Germain are set to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino but it is unclear whether they will do it now or wait until the end of the season. (Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid are interested in a move for Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney after assessing the 24-year-old in recent weeks. (90Min)
Arsenal could allow up to 13 players to leave during the summer transfer window. (Express)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said the club will make a decision on whether to offer French striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, a new contract at the end of the season. (Talksport)
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, 29, has no intention of signing the contract extension offered to him by the club in December. The Egypt international is out of contract in 2023 but talks are currently at a standstill. (Fabrizio Romano - via Star)
Salah's agent has appeared to mock claims by club manager Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool "cannot do much more" in the negotiations. (Mail)
The Reds are ready to bid for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22. (Le10Sport)
Southampton defenders Jan Bednarek, 25, and Mohammed Salisu, 22, are targets for Napoli. (Corriere dello Sport - via Daily Echo)
Juventus are looking into the possibility of signing 29-year-old Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in the summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Juventus are also monitoring the future of Paris St-Germain and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 23. (Mail)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he would consider extending his contract if the club shows "good vision". (Guardian)
Barcelona have denied Tottenham have a clause in place that would allow them to sign Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho for the same fee as Aston Villa, where the 29-year-old is currently on loan. (Sport Witness)
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says signing Coutinho permanently is "not as straight forward as people think". (Goal)
The owners of Manchester City are keen on the signing of Atletico Minerio's Brazilian winger Savio, with a view to placing the 17-year-old with one of the City Football Group's clubs. (Sun)
Crystal Palace's on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher says he has not given any thought to his future beyond the end of the season. The England international, 22, has impressed at Selhurst Park where he is on loan from Chelsea. (Goal)
