Aston Villa are plotting a move for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Manchester United have "sounded out" Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in their search for a new manager and the Dutchman, 52, would be keen to speak to the Old Trafford club if they make a formal approach. (Sky Sports News) external-link

Paris St-Germain's Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United to convince him he is their number one choice if he is to take over at Old Trafford. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher is said to be operating as a mediator behind the scenes at the club because of tensions in the dressing room. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government gives Manchester United the chance to recruit Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, according to former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have nine players whose contracts run out in the summer and who could leave for free following the UK government sanctioning Russian Abramovich. (Metro) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger's contract with Chelsea runs out in the summer and the 29-year-old is set to leave the club after the Blues missed several chances of securing him on a new deal. (Sky Sports News, via Star) external-link

Juventus are considering a summer move for Chelsea and USA forward Christian Pulisic, 23. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham could offer defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 24, or midfielder Harry Winks, 26, as part of the deal as they try to sign English defender Tino Livramento, 19, from Southampton. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United are planning to start talks with Portugal defender Diogo Dalot over a new deal, with the 22-year-old having 18 months left on his current contract. (Teamtalk) external-link

Italian clubs AC Milan and Juventus are weighing up making a move for Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24. (Goal) external-link

Valencia want to keep Tottenham's on-loan winger Bryan Gil, 21, next season and may seek to add a year to the Spaniard's loan deal. (Star) external-link

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Aston Villa's England Under-19s midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, 18. (Evening Standard) external-link

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen on a move for Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 29, during the summer. (Calciomercato) external-link

Brighton look like they are leading the chase for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham also interested in the 22-year-old Chile striker. (Teamtalk) external-link

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, should join Liverpool or Manchester City, says former Premier League defender Micah Richards. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 30, has denied a report of a row with Italy international and Paris St-Germain team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma, 23, following their side's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 28, believes Juventus will allow him to leave during the summer. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

