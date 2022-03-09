Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Gnabry, Adeyemi, Mahrez, Milinkovic-Savic, Calvert-Lewin
Newcastle United are interested in signing Germany defender Antonio Rudiger when the 29-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Telegraph)
But Manchester United will rival their fellow Premier League side for Rudiger's signature this summer. (Express)
United, however, could miss out on signing the centre-back because of the uncertainty over who will become the next manager at Old Trafford. (90min)
Arsenal could attempt to re-sign Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, with the 26-year-old - who spent four years with the Gunners - valued at £63m. (Football.London)
Tottenham are prepared to listen to offers for 23-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, less than a year after his £26m move from Barcelona. (Sun)
Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland wants to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied reports that negotiations are already under way to sign Haaland, who is also wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Mail)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and believes the 18-year-old England international will go on to become the best midfielder in the world. (Sun)
Manchester United expect 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer and are lining up Everton's Brazil international Richarlison, 24, as his replacement. (Caught Offside)
Aston Villa are ready to exercise their option to turn Philippe Coutinho's loan from Barcelona into a permanent deal after being impressed with the 29-year-old Brazil forward's recent performances. (Fabrizio Romano)
Andreas Christensen's agents are in Spain to seal a move to Barcelona. The 25-year-old Denmark defender will join on a five-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Roma will make a move for Manchester United's Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 22, this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
England striker Harry Kane, 28, has told team-mates he will stay at Tottenham next season if Champions League football is secured and Antonio Conte remains as manager. (Express)
Liverpool will have the chance to sign Red Bull Salzburg's 20-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window, but could face competition from Borussia Dortmund. (Express)
Paris St-Germain and Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 31. (Foot Mercato)
RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Real Madrid's 19-year-old Spanish defender Rafa Marin. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester United will have to pay up to 80m euros (£66m) to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, from Lazio as a replacement for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Sport Witness)
Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves says the Gunners should target Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, at the end of the season. (Star)
Everton face a wage crisis if they suffer relegation to the Championship. (Mail)
