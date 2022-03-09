Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United are interested in signing Germany defender Antonio Rudiger when the 29-year-old's Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Telegraph) external-link

But Manchester United will rival their fellow Premier League side for Rudiger's signature this summer. (Express) external-link

United, however, could miss out on signing the centre-back because of the uncertainty over who will become the next manager at Old Trafford. (90min) external-link

Arsenal could attempt to re-sign Germany winger Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich, with the 26-year-old - who spent four years with the Gunners - valued at £63m. (Football.London) external-link

Tottenham are prepared to listen to offers for 23-year-old Brazilian defender Emerson Royal, less than a year after his £26m move from Barcelona. (Sun) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland wants to join Barcelona this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied reports that negotiations are already under way to sign Haaland, who is also wanted by Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and believes the 18-year-old England international will go on to become the best midfielder in the world. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United expect 37-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer and are lining up Everton's Brazil international Richarlison, 24, as his replacement. (Caught Offside) external-link

Aston Villa are ready to exercise their option to turn Philippe Coutinho's loan from Barcelona into a permanent deal after being impressed with the 29-year-old Brazil forward's recent performances. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Andreas Christensen's agents are in Spain to seal a move to Barcelona. The 25-year-old Denmark defender will join on a five-year deal when his Chelsea contract expires at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Roma will make a move for Manchester United's Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 22, this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

England striker Harry Kane, 28, has told team-mates he will stay at Tottenham next season if Champions League football is secured and Antonio Conte remains as manager. (Express) external-link

Liverpool will have the chance to sign Red Bull Salzburg's 20-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window, but could face competition from Borussia Dortmund. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester City's Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 31. (Foot Mercato) external-link

RB Leipzig have joined the race to sign Real Madrid's 19-year-old Spanish defender Rafa Marin. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United will have to pay up to 80m euros (£66m) to sign Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, from Lazio as a replacement for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Sport Witness) external-link

Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves says the Gunners should target Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, at the end of the season. (Star) external-link

Everton face a wage crisis if they suffer relegation to the Championship. (Mail) external-link

Wednesday's Metro back page: Reds lose but Inter last eight